DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJU LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 38.2039

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35565432

CODE: NRJU LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

ISIN: FR0010524777

