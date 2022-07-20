Black Veatch has been selected by Atlantic Projects Company (APC) to provide engineering design support for three gas turbine power projects in Ireland.

"Gas offers a logical bridge for reliable, flexible baseload generation as Ireland transitions to renewable energy. These assets will help maintain stability of supply as well as enabling the integration of intermittent renewables onto the grid," said Youssef Merjaneh, Managing Director, Black Veatch Europe, Middle East and Africa.

APC is constructing the plants for the Electricity Supply Board. All three cleared Ireland's Single Electricity Market 2024/25 T-3 Capacity Auction and are anticipated to provide fast-start back-up supply options when electricity generated by renewables is limited. Black Veatch will deliver balance of plant services for all three projects, which enhance supply resilience for the greater Dublin area.

"This support for APC is just one way in which we are helping Ireland's drive for NetZero. Last month we announced a leading role in the development of one of the country's first co-located onshore wind farm and green hydrogen electrolysis plants," Merjaneh added.

