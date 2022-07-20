The "Europe Pipeline Monitoring System Market Size, Share Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Solution, By Pipe Type, By End-use, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Pipeline Monitoring System Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2021 2027).

The Germany market dominated the Europe Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,295.8 million by 2027. The UK market is poised to grow at CAGR of 6.3% during (2021 2027). Additionally, The France market is expected to experience a CAGR of 7.9% during (2021 2027).

Remote monitoring solutions based on the Internet of Things (IoT) increase the safety, dependability, and performance of industrial equipment and assets. To minimize unplanned downtime and improve asset reliability, they employ real-time data from production assets.

In companies that demand a lot of equipment that functions from remote places, remote monitoring systems have a variety of uses. Customers can track and collect data to see where their assets and equipment are, how well they're working, and spot problems as they arise. In addition, companies can also receive real-time alerts on any crucial incidents without dispatching field people.

Real-time monitoring allows users to obtain a deeper understanding of their assets, enabling them to forecast machine failure and locate replacement parts. This system also helps users to plan maintenance and repairs ahead of time, forecast events before they happen, and receive real-time warnings so that they can respond quickly, increasing the life of the assets.

Water resource management strategies in Germany were first established by enacting the requirements of Agenda 21, which was agreed in 1992 at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro. In Germany, maintaining the quality of drinking water is still a priority. Viruses and parasites that are generally resistant to chlorine have arisen as new problems.

Chemical pollution of untreated water, particularly pesticides and nitrates, generates further issues. Lead pipelines have lately resurfaced as a result of the decrease of the load limit value in drinking water. New safe materials must be used to substitute these pipelines.

In many sewage treatment plants, purification phases to eliminate organic contaminants and considerable nutrient reduction have been implemented. Many electrical telecommunications cables, oil and gas pipelines are being built on or under the seafloor, tourism is on the rise, and massive offshore wind farms with up to 600 units per location are being planned.

Key Market Players

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Thales Group S.A.

Pentair PLC

Orbcomm, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

ABB Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

PSI Software AG

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Scope of the Study

By Technology

Ultrasonic

PIGs

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux Leakage

Fiber Optic Technology

Others

By Solution

Leak Detection

Pipeline Break Detection

Operating Condition

Others

By Pipe Type

Metallic

Non-Metallic

By End Use

Crude Refined Petroleum

Water Wastewater

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

