20 July 2022

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

COMPLIANCE WITH MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Temple Bar Investment Trust plc (the "Company") has entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information known to the Directors and the Company up to the date of this notice has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

Link Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary