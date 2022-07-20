Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DH8H ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 Ticker-Symbol: 1N00 
Frankfurt
20.07.22
09:16 Uhr
2,410 Euro
+0,035
+1,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.07.2022 | 12:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, July 20

20 July 2022

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

COMPLIANCE WITH MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Temple Bar Investment Trust plc (the "Company") has entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information known to the Directors and the Company up to the date of this notice has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.