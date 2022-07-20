Anzeige
20.07.2022 | 12:05
Believe - H1 2022 webcast invitation


Believe's H1 2022 revenues and earnings release will be released on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at 5:45pm (CET).

They will be available on investors.believe.com

We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at 6:30pm (CET).

The speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder and Xavier Dumont, COO & CFO

To connect to the live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xuxujr7a

To connect to the live audio conference call:

Participants Dial-in details:
France, Paris: +33 1 70 91 87 04
United Kingdom, London: +44 (1) 212 818 004
United States, New York: +1 718 705 8796

Conference ID: 991376

Attachment

  • Invitation Webcast_Believe-H1-2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cebe1f97-4b93-46c2-920f-9c33c958c754)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
