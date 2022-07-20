Motos America Inc.: Motos America Announces New Ticker Symbol and Reverse Stock Split is Now Effective

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE /- July 20, 2022 / Motos America Inc. (OTC PINK:MTAM) (the "Company"), a publicly-traded motorcycle dealership group, announced today that its new ticker symbol of MTAM and a reverse stock split of 1:300 for its common shares are now effective.

"The effectiveness of our new ticker symbol and reverse stock split marks an incredibly exciting day for Motos America," said Vance Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Motos America. "Both corporate actions are intended to bolster our corporate branding and better position the stock for a future uplisting and an expansion of our shareholder base."

Mr. Harrison continued, "Motos America also is making significant progress in other areas toward the growth of our business throughout the country. We expect to close on the acquisition of 3 dealerships in Florida in the coming weeks which is expected to result in nearly doubling our sales on an annualized basis. In addition, we recently announced that the Company had been officially awarded an open point BMW motorcycle dealership to be located in Roswell, GA, a suburb of Atlanta.

"As we continue to implement our growth and consolidation strategy for rolling up luxury, European brand motorcycle dealerships throughout the U.S., we are encouraged by the increasing interest from institutional and accredited investors. Motos America is in the process of a new securities offering under Rule 506(c), as previously announced, for the sale of stock and convertible bonds. The proceeds from this offering will primarily be used for further building out our dealership network."

Corporate Actions Effective as at July 19, 2022

1:300 reverse split of Common Voting Shares

A new CUSIP number for the post-split shares: 94846P204

New ticker symbol of MTAM - replacing temporary ticker symbol WECT-D

About Motos America

Motos America Inc. (OTC: WECT-D - (pending symbol change to MTAM)) is a premium European motorcycle dealership consolidation company. In Nov. 2021, the company changed its name from "Weconnect Tech International, Inc." to "Motos America Inc." When it changed its name, the company adopted a new business model. Motos America purchases and operates powersports dealerships, with an emphasis on European luxury motorcycle brands, including BMW Motorcycles, Triumph Motorcycles and Ducati Motorcycles. The company believes the motorcycle dealership industry is primed for consolidation, similar to what has occurred in the automotive industry. Motos America believes that consolidation in this niche will bring about the same advantages of scale associated with automotive dealer group consolidations. Namely, better operating results driven by professional management, branding and marketing opportunities, and volume purchasing.

For more information, please contact:

Motos America Inc.

Jordan Darrow, Investor Relations

jordan@motosamerica.com

(512) 551-9296

