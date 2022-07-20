Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2022

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH) announced income for the second quarter of 2022 of $5.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $4.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.76, an increase of $0.16, or 27%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and increased $0.05, or 28% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2022.
- Return on average assets was 1.02%, compared to 0.94% in the second quarter of 2021 and 0.83% in the first quarter of 2022.
- Return on average equity was 16.18%, compared to 11.15% in the second quarter of 2021 and 12.72% in the first quarter of 2022.
- Taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.62% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.28% in the second quarter of 2021 and 3.05% in the first quarter of 2022.
- Loans increased $322 million, or 32%, from June 30, 2021 and increased $135 million, or 45% annualized, from March 31,2022.
- Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.00% for the second quarter and year-to-date 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.01% on June 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.22% on June 30, 2021 and 0.15% on March 31, 2022.
- On May 11, 2022, completed a $28.6 million private offering of 1.27 million common shares at $22.50 per share bringing total common shares outstanding to 7,585,924.
"We continued our solid performance in the second quarter with earnings of $0.76 per diluted share including strong loan growth from a combination of less payoffs, an increase in line utilization, and another quarter of solid new originations," said Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are cautiously optimistic about the remainder of 2022 as our pipeline for new business is very encouraging along with the additional benefits we will see from each increase in the fed funds rate," added Mr. Mordell.
Income Statement
Taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.4 million, or 44%, from the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of $2.3 million, or 60% annualized, from the first quarter of 2022. This was primarily driven by an increase in interest income from higher interest rates and the growth in average balance of loans and investment securities.
The yield on loans in the second quarter of 2022 was 4.97%, an increase of 17 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 24 basis points from the first quarter of 2022. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to increases in the Prime rate. Approximately 53% of loans are Prime-based floating rate loans.
The cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2022 was 0.14%, a decrease of 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 1 basis point from the first quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2022 was 0.26%, remaining flat from the first quarter of 2022.
In the second quarter of 2022, we recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million. No loan provision was required in the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter provision was primarily attributable to the $135 million increase in loan balances.
Non-interest income was $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Service charge income totaled $681,000 in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $159,000, or 30% from the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of $45,000, or 28% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2022.
Non-interest expense totaled $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. This linked quarter decrease was primarily due to higher capitalized loan origination costs and a decrease in the FDIC regulatory assessment. The number of full-time equivalent employees on June 30, 2022 totaled 132 compared to 130 on March 31, 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.01 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $2.11 billion on March 31, 2022 and $1.60 billion at June 30, 2021. Cash balances held at the Federal Reserve decreased $284 million in the second quarter of 2022 while investments increased $39 million due to the purchase of tax-exempt municipal and mortgage-backed securities.
Period end loans on June 30, 2022 totaled $1.34 billion, which represented an increase of $135 million, or 45% annualized, from March 31, 2022, and an increase of $322 million, or 32%, from $1.01 billion at June 30, 2021. Quarterly average loans for the second quarter of 2022 increased $239 million, or 23%, from the second quarter of 2021 and $48 million, or 16% annualized, from the first quarter of 2022.
The allowance for loan losses on June 30, 2022 was $14.6 million, representing an increase of $1.6 million from March 31, 2022. The Allowance for Loan Losses to total loans was 1.09% on June 30, 2022, compared to 1.08% on March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.01% on June 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.27% on March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the payoff of a single relationship of approximately $3 million.
Period end deposits were $1.83 billion on June 30, 2022 compared to $1.95 billion at March 31, 2022 and an increase of $402 million, or 28%, compared to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2021. Quarterly average deposits for the second quarter of 2022 increased $512 million, or 37%, compared to the second quarter of 2021 and decreased $59 million, or 12% annualized, from the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest bearing deposits represented 45.9% of total deposits on June 30, 2022, compared to 48.9% on March 31, 2022 and 51.0% at June 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 73.1% on June 30, 2022 compared to 61.7% at March 31, 2022 and 71.1% at June 30, 2021.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH), headquartered in Palo Alto, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, technology and asset-based lending, specialty finance, real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.
Forward-Looking Statement:
This news release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "opportunity," "anticipates," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," or words of similar meaning. While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions, are, by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to local, regional, national and international economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, and in particular in our market areas; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; oversupply of property inventory and deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; a prolonged slowdown or decline in construction activity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; the cost or effect of acquisitions we may make; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reform, capital requirements, taxes, banking, securities, employment, executive compensation, insurance, and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; ability to adequately underwrite for our asset based and corporate finance lending business lines; our ability to raise capital; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; cyber-security threats including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of data; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, or the effects of a pandemic; destabilization in international economies resulting from the European sovereign debt crisis; the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; technological changes; the ability to increase market share, retain customers and control expenses; ability to retain and attract key management and personnel; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; continued volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our management team; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.
|For the six months ended
|2022
|2021
|June 30,
|Second
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|2022
|2021
|INCOME AND PER SHARE HIGHLIGHTS
Net income
|$
|5,214
|$
|4,349
|$
|2,534
|$
|3,574
|$
|3,649
|$
|9,563
|$
|6,156
Basic earnings per share
|0.78
|0.73
|0.43
|0.60
|0.62
|1.51
|1.05
Diluted earnings per share
|0.76
|0.71
|0.42
|0.59
|0.60
|1.47
|1.02
Book value per share
|18.27
|19.20
|21.91
|21.55
|21.26
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets
|1.02
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.82
|%
Return on average equity
|16.18
|%
|12.72
|%
|7.25
|%
|10.45
|%
|11.15
|%
|14.40
|%
|9.54
|%
Net interest margin
|3.62
|%
|3.05
|%
|2.90
|%
|2.98
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.36
|%
Efficiency ratio
|53.43
|%
|63.72
|%
|58.31
|%
|61.91
|%
|62.61
|%
|58.22
|%
|66.94
|%
Average loans to average deposits
|66.88
|%
|62.40
|%
|61.83
|%
|64.69
|%
|74.37
|%
|64.62
|%
|76.19
|%
CAPITAL
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|8.72
|%
|6.85
|%
|6.89
|%
|7.81
|%
|8.64
|%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|10.17
|%
|9.09
|%
|8.90
|%
|9.94
|%
|10.57
|%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.17
|%
|9.09
|%
|8.90
|%
|9.94
|%
|10.57
|%
Total risk-based capital ratio
|12.25
|%
|11.28
|%
|11.11
|%
|12.44
|%
|13.30
|%
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Number of common shares outstanding
|7,585,924
|6,316,573
|6,256,682
|6,255,752
|6,220,872
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|6,687,448
|5,935,948
|5,904,446
|5,898,208
|5,892,713
|6,316,780
|5,878,921
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|6,821,245
|6,116,306
|6,101,778
|6,072,085
|6,051,243
|6,474,959
|6,036,233
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) to total loans
|1.09
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.24
|%
ALLL to nonperforming loans
|9211.32
|%
|407.43
|%
|402.40
|%
|388.89
|%
|377.59
|%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.01
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.21
|%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.01
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.33
|%
Net quarterly charge-offs to total loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
AVERAGE BALANCES
Gross loans
|$
|1,263,071
|$
|1,215,153
|$
|1,154,254
|$
|1,028,098
|$
|1,023,932
|$
|1,239,245
|$
|1,016,796
Investment securities
|487,535
|436,427
|287,915
|231,526
|200,016
|462,122
|184,066
Total assets
|2,060,297
|2,131,587
|2,054,545
|1,771,292
|1,554,049
|2,095,745
|1,511,559
Deposits
|1,888,494
|1,947,208
|1,866,704
|1,589,384
|1,376,736
|1,917,689
|1,334,487
Shareholder's equity
|129,235
|138,668
|138,589
|135,721
|131,300
|133,925
|130,079
AT PERIOD END
Gross loans
|$
|1,338,687
|$
|1,203,657
|$
|1,225,187
|$
|1,074,436
|$
|1,016,200
Investment securities
|507,826
|468,917
|380,170
|276,670
|208,482
Total assets
|2,010,256
|2,110,091
|2,162,478
|1,828,021
|1,604,273
Deposits
|1,828,752
|1,947,278
|1,979,410
|1,647,613
|1,427,177
Shareholder's equity
|138,611
|121,282
|137,100
|134,797
|132,231
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
($000)
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 31,
June 30,
|Assets
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|50,907
|$
|47,091
|$
|29,616
|$
|34,864
|$
|27,977
|Due from Federal Reserve Bank
|35,913
|320,336
|463,727
|378,380
|308,596
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|86,820
|367,427
|493,343
|413,244
|336,573
Investment securities - available for sale
|477,646
|468,917
|308,170
|276,670
|208,482
|Investment securities - held to maturity
|30,180
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total investment securities
|507,826
|468,917
|380,170
|276,670
|208,482
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
|1,336,786
|1,201,934
|1,223,344
|1,073,132
|1,014,750
|Allowance for loan losses
|(14,646
|)
|(13,054
|)
|(13,054
|)
|(12,775
|)
|(12,558
|)
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
|1,322,140
|1,188,880
|1,210,290
|1,060,357
|1,002,192
Bank owned life insurance
|32,303
|32,087
|31,875
|31,663
|11,559
|Premises and equipment, net
|4,314
|4,331
|4,565
|4,913
|5,138
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Accrued interest receivable & other assets
|56,853
|48,449
|42,235
|41,174
|40,329
|Total assets
|$
|2,010,256
|$
|2,110,091
|$
|2,162,478
|$
|1,828,021
|$
|1,604,273
Liabilities
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|838,666
|$
|952,035
|$
|993,156
|$
|872,972
|$
|728,522
|Interest bearing transaction accounts
|45,179
|47,711
|50,674
|49,722
|30,538
|Money market and savings accounts
|848,748
|812,701
|845,718
|614,992
|541,145
|Time deposits
|96,159
|134,831
|89,862
|109,927
|126,972
|Total deposits
|1,828,752
|1,947,278
|1,979,410
|1,647,613
|1,427,177
FHLB advances
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Subordinated debt, net
|21,754
|21,729
|21,703
|21,671
|21,636
|Other liabilities
|21,139
|19,802
|24,265
|23,940
|23,229
|Total liabilities
|1,871,645
|1,988,809
|2,025,378
|1,693,224
|1,472,042
Shareholders' equity
|Common stock/additional paid-in capital
|101,244
|72,920
|72,799
|72,124
|71,542
|Retained earnings
|78,364
|73,149
|68,801
|66,267
|62,693
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|(40,997
|)
|(24,787
|)
|(4,500
|)
|(3,594
|)
|(2,004
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|138,611
|121,282
|137,100
|134,797
|132,231
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,010,256
|$
|2,110,091
|$
|2,162,478
|$
|1,828,021
|$
|1,604,273
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
($000, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Year-to-Date
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|15,639
|$
|14,163
|$
|12,246
|$
|29,802
|$
|24,363
Interest on investment securities
|2,477
|1,855
|808
|4,332
|1,507
Other interest income
|356
|153
|59
|509
|107
Total interest income
|18,472
|16,171
|13,113
|34,643
|25,977
Deposit interest expense
|657
|640
|651
|1,297
|1,293
Other interest expense
|300
|300
|310
|600
|621
Total interest expense
|957
|940
|961
|1,897
|1,914
Net interest income
|17,515
|15,231
|12,152
|32,746
|24,063
Provision for loan losses
|1,592
|-
|-
|1,592
|75
Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
|15,923
|15,231
|12,152
|31,154
|23,988
Service charges and bank fees
|761
|725
|736
|1,486
|1,359
Income from bank owned life insurance
|215
|212
|68
|427
|135
Gain/(loss) on sale of assets
|-
|-
|735
|-
|734
Warrant income
|64
|86
|-
|150
|22
Other income
|187
|90
|-
|277
|-
Total non-interest income
|1,227
|1,113
|1,539
|2,340
|2,250
Compensation and benefit expenses
|7,129
|7,312
|6,001
|14,441
|12,476
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|901
|894
|1,017
|1,795
|2,088
Data processing
|423
|411
|419
|834
|841
Regulatory assessments
|509
|664
|279
|1,173
|558
Professional fees
|192
|195
|179
|387
|331
Other operating expenses
|859
|939
|677
|1,798
|1,320
Total non-interest expense
|10,013
|10,415
|8,572
|20,428
|17,614
Income before income taxes
|7,137
|5,929
|5,119
|13,066
|8,624
Provision for income taxes
|1,923
|1,580
|1,470
|3,503
|2,468
Net income
|$
|5,214.27
|$
|4,348.67
|$
|3,649.00
|$
|9,562.94
|$
|6,156.00
Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.51
|$
|1.05
Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.02
Average common shares outstanding
|6,687,448
|5,935,948
|5,892,713
|6,316,780
|5,878,921
Average common fully diluted shares
|6,821,245
|6,116,306
|6,051,243
|6,474,959
|6,036,233
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
($000)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
|$
|1,263,071
|4.97
|%
|$
|15,638
|$
|1,215,153
|4.73
|%
|$
|14,163
Fed funds sold
|191,861
|0.74
|%
|353
|374,648
|0.17
|%
|153
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
|475,039
|2.00
|%
|2,364
|436,427
|1.72
|%
|1,855
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
|12,496
|4.59
|%
|143
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
Total investment securities
|487,535
|2.06
|%
|2,507
|436,427
|1.72
|%
|1,855
Total interest-earning assets
|1,942,467
|3.82
|%
|18,498
|2,026,228
|3.24
|%
|16,171
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
|46,334
|42,282
All other assets (3)
|71,496
|63,077
Total assets
|$
|2,060,297
|$
|2,131,587
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
|$
|46,242
|0.13
|%
|$
|15
|$
|49,199
|0.12
|%
|$
|15
Money market and savings
|835,058
|0.21
|%
|440
|812,289
|0.21
|%
|422
Time
|121,923
|0.66
|%
|202
|120,886
|0.68
|%
|203
Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,003,223
|0.26
|%
|657
|982,374
|0.26
|%
|640
Subordinated debt
|21,518
|5.59
|%
|300
|21,714
|5.60
|%
|300
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,024,741
|0.37
|%
|957
|1,004,088
|0.38
|%
|940
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
|885,271
|964,834
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|21,050
|23,997
Shareholders' equity
|129,235
|138,668
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,060,297
|$
|2,131,587
Net interest income and margin (4)
|3.62
|%
|$
|17,541
|3.05
|%
|$
|15,231
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
|3.62
|%
|3.05
|%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $460 thousand and $628 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Allowance for loan losses of $14.6 million and $13.1 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
($000)
|Three months ended
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
|$
|1,263,071
|4.97
|%
|$
|15,638
|$
|1,023,932
|4.80
|%
|$
|12,246
Fed funds sold
|191,861
|0.74
|%
|353
|261,159
|0.09
|%
|59
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
|475,039
|2.00
|%
|2,364
|200,016
|1.62
|%
|808
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
|12,496
|4.59
|%
|143
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
Total investment securities
|487,535
|2.06
|%
|2,507
|200,016
|1.62
|%
|808
Total interest-earning assets
|1,942,467
|3.82
|%
|18,498
|1,485,107
|3.54
|%
|13,113
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
|46,334
|25,948
All other assets (3)
|71,496
|42,994
Total assets
|$
|2,060,297
|$
|1,554,049
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
|$
|46,242
|0.13
|%
|$
|15
|$
|28,649
|0.20
|%
|$
|14
Money market and savings
|835,058
|0.21
|%
|440
|518,508
|0.31
|%
|398
Time
|121,923
|0.66
|%
|202
|128,480
|0.75
|%
|239
Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,003,223
|0.26
|%
|657
|675,637
|0.39
|%
|651
Subordinated debt
|21,518
|5.59
|%
|300
|21,619
|5.75
|%
|310
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,024,741
|0.37
|%
|957
|697,256
|0.55
|%
|961
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
|885,271
|701,099
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|21,050
|24,394
Shareholders' equity
|129,235
|131,300
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,060,297
|$
|1,554,049
Net interest income and margin (4)
|3.62
|%
|$
|17,541
|3.28
|%
|$
|12,152
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
|3.62
|%
|3.28
|%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $460 thousand and $514 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Allowance for loan losses of $14.6 million and $12.6 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
($000)
|Six months ended
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
|$
|1,239,245
|4.85
|%
|$
|29,802
|$
|1,016,796
|4.83
|%
|$
|24,363
Fed funds sold
|282,750
|0.36
|%
|509
|244,289
|0.09
|%
|107
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
|455,839
|1.87
|%
|4,219
|184,066
|1.65
|%
|1,507
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
|6,283
|4.59
|%
|143
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
Total investment securities
|462,122
|1.90
|%
|4,362
|184,066
|1.65
|%
|1,507
Total interest-earning assets
|1,984,117
|3.52
|%
|34,673
|1,445,151
|3.62
|%
|25,977
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
|44,319
|23,783
All other assets (3)
|67,309
|42,625
Total assets
|$
|2,095,745
|$
|1,511,559
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
|$
|47,712
|0.13
|%
|$
|31
|$
|27,268
|0.20
|%
|$
|27
Money market and savings
|823,736
|0.21
|%
|862
|482,168
|0.31
|%
|752
Time
|121,408
|0.67
|%
|404
|133,055
|0.78
|%
|514
Total interest-bearing deposits
|992,856
|0.26
|%
|1,297
|642,491
|0.41
|%
|1,293
Subordinated debt
|21,616
|5.60
|%
|600
|21,600
|5.80
|%
|621
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,014,472
|0.38
|%
|1,897
|664,091
|0.58
|%
|1,914
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
|924,833
|691,996
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|22,515
|25,393
Shareholders' equity
|133,925
|130,079
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
|$
|2,095,745
|$
|1,511,559
Net interest income and margin (4)
|3.33
|%
|$
|32,776
|3.36
|%
|$
|24,063
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
|3.33
|%
|3.36
|%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $1.1 million for both comparative periods.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Allowance for loan losses of $14.6 million and $12.6 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(4) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Period End Loans (Unaudited)
($000)
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Dec. 31,
2021
|Sept. 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|Current Quarter
Change
|Year over Year
Change
Commercial loans
|$
|558,908
|$
|481,522
|$
|517,747
|$
|415,986
|$
|401,584
|$
|77,386
|$
|157,324
Real Estate
Commercial real estate
Multi-family
|165,818
|141,954
|139,646
|128,672
|116,259
|23,864
|49,559
CRE
Owner Occupied
|108,045
|109,502
|99,728
|89,832
|90,626
|(1,457
|)
|17,419
Non-Owner Occupied
|280,397
|258,365
|258,507
|239,272
|195,344
|22,032
|85,053
Construction and land
|209,941
|195,388
|190,887
|182,556
|193,709
|14,553
|16,232
Residential
|12,830
|13,726
|14,484
|14,800
|15,164
|(896
|)
|(2,334
|)
Total real estate loans
|777,031
|718,935
|703,252
|655,132
|611,102
|58,096
|165,929
Other loans
|847
|1,477
|2,345
|2,014
|2,064
|(630
|)
|(1,217
|)
Total loans
|$
|1,336,786
|$
|1,201,934
|$
|1,223,344
|$
|1,073,132
|$
|1,014,750
|$
|134,852
|$
|322,036
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Credit Trends (Unaudited)
($000)
|6/30/22
|3/31/22
|12/31/21
|9/30/21
|6/30/21
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance, beginning of quarter
|$
|13,054
|$
|13,054
|$
|12,775
|$
|12,558
|$
|12,558
Provision for loan losses, quarterly
|1,592
|-
|3,279
|217
|-
Charge-offs, quarterly
|-
|-
|(3,000
|)
|-
|-
Recoveries, quarterly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Balance, end of quarter
|$
|14,646
|$
|13,054
|$
|13,054
|$
|12,775
|$
|12,558
Nonperforming Assets
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis
|$
|159
|$
|3,204
|$
|3,244
|$
|3,285
|$
|3,326
Loans with principal or interest contractually past
due 90 days or more and still accruing interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Nonperforming loans
|159
|3,204
|3,244
|3,285
|3,326
Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Nonperforming assets
|$
|159
|$
|3,204
|$
|3,244
|$
|3,285
|$
|3,326
Loans restructured and in compliance
with modified terms
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Nonperforming assets & restructured loans
|$
|159
|$
|3,204
|$
|3,244
|$
|3,285
|$
|3,326
Nonperforming Loans by Type:
Commercial
|$
|159
|$
|441
|$
|448
|$
|456
|$
|463
Commercial Real Estate Loans
|-
|2,763
|2,796
|2,829
|2,863
Total Nonperforming loans
|$
|159
|$
|3,204
|$
|3,244
|$
|3,285
|$
|3,326
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) to total loans
|1.09
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.24
|%
ALLL to nonperforming loans
|9211.32
|%
|407.43
|%
|402.40
|%
|388.89
|%
|377.59
|%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.01
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.21
|%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.01
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.33
|%
Net quarterly charge-offs to total loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
