Nanomerics Ltd: Nanomerics CSO Made Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Nanomerics Ltd., a private speciality pharmaceutical company, today announced that the company's Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu, had been made an Honorary Fellowship of the UK's Royal Society of Chemistry.

The Royal Society of Chemistry is the UK's leading learned society focusing on the chemical sciences. The Honorary Fellowships are the highest awards made by the society and fellowships are awarded for outstanding contributions to the chemical sciences. The fellowship citation referenced Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology and its impact on drug development. The fellowship was presented to Professor Uchegbu at the President's Summer Party at the Royal Academy in London. Professor Uchegbu said, "I am truly honoured to receive this recognition for our scientific achievements including for the invention of our Molecular Envelope Technology; a team effort for which I am thankful to the all the researchers that have worked with us over the years."

Nanomerics is currently conducting its first clinical trial on its Molecular Envelope Technology (MET). OC134 is enabled by Nanomerics' MET and the Sunlight Trial will examine the safety and tolerability of OC134 in human volunteers in 2022. OC134 is indicated for the treatment of severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Nanomerics' MET is non-irritant in relevant animal models and a topical ocular penetration enhancer for the delivery of poorly water-soluble drugs. The technology enables the absorption of 5 - 18 fold more drug into the ocular tissues, on topical administration, when compared to leading commercial formulations. Most of Nanomerics' MET topical ocular formulations do not lead to plasma exposure and thus Nanomerics' MET efficiently targets drug to the ocular tissues. Nanomerics has a pipeline of topical ocular products, which includes OC132 for the treatment of post-operative ocular pain, OC137, an eye drop formulation, for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis and both OC135 and OC136 for the treatment of ocular fungal infections.

Nanomerics is using its Molecular Envelope Technology to create formulations that address areas of unmet medical need. Increased drug deposition will enable lower doses to be used, could lead to improved response rates and reduced side effects; effectively improving the therapeutic index of eye drops.

Nanomerics Ltd is a speciality pharmaceutical company based in London, UK. Nanomerics was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics' proprietary technology is based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high quality science. For example, the company's Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. The founding scientists Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include OC134 for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis and OC137 for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis. Additionally, a number of pharmaceutical product candidates have already been out-licensed by Nanomerics to Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX), e.g. Envelta, which is being developed as a pain therapeutic and AnQlar, which is being developed as an anti-viral nasal spray. For more information, please visit www.nanomerics.com or contact Nanomerics investor relations at info@nanomerics.com.

