- (PLX AI) - M&T Q2 net income USD 218 million.
- • Q2 net interest income USD 1,420 million
- • Q2 CET1 capital ratio 10.9%
- • Q2 EPS USD 1.08
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|M&T Bank Non-GAAP EPS of $3.10 misses by $0.05, revenue of $1.46B misses by $590M
|12:28
|M&T Bank Corp. Q2 Income Declines, misses estimates
M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $192.24 million...
|12:16
|M&T Bank Q2 EPS $1.08
|M&T Bank authorizes $3B in share repurchase program, declares preferred dividends
|What's in Store for M&T Bank (MTB) This Earnings Season?
