

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $192.24 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $438.76 million, or $3.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $192.24 Mln. vs. $438.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $3.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.70



