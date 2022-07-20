

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased at a softer pace in June, mainly due to rising prices for electricity and heat energy production, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 33.3 percent year-over-year in June, after a 33.7 percent growth in May.



'Compared with June last year, the index was primarily affected by price increases in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of wood and wood products, food products and fabricated metal products,' Eveli Sokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 2.3 percent in June.



Data also showed that import prices gained 3.5 percent monthly and 29.2 percent yearly in June.



Export prices rose 3.5 percent monthly in June and increased 29.2 percent from a year ago.







