Solar developers have until Aug. 23 to bid for the rights to build up to 1.5 GW of grid-connected solar projects under 25-year power purchase agreements.From pv magazine India Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) has issued a tender to procure up to 1.5 GW of solar power from grid-connected PV projects through competitive bidding. The successful developers will supply the power from their proposed or under-construction PV projects. Out of 1.5 GW capacity, 750 MW will be awarded under the Greenshoe option, which grants the underwriters some flexibility in setting the final size of the offer based ...

