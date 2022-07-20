

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $255 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $321 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $255 Mln. vs. $321 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.92 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.78



