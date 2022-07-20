Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' American Robotics Announces New Capabilities Tailor Made for the Oil and Gas Industry

All-new high-resolution RGB and high-resolution thermal cameras will enable O&G customers to automate visual inspection of oil and gas facilities and assets

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that American Robotics has added new capabilities to its autonomous Scout System drone to enable current and future oil and gas customers to automate visual inspection of oil and gas facilities and assets. The new high-resolution RGB and thermal camera payloads will facilitate frequent, high-value inspections of upstream and midstream oil and gas assets.

"The addition of these new features to the Scout System expands American Robotics' competitive differentiation within the autonomous drone-in-a-box (DIB) market," said Reese Mozer, co-founder and CEO of American Robotics. "Our oil and gas customers have worked closely with us to identify new features that allow them to transform operations, reduce costs, and increase safety by automating inspections so human operators do not have to be present on-site. This exciting advancement is an example of how American Robotics continues to grow its market-leading presence in the oil and gas sector."

The latest RGB and thermal camera features enhance American Robotics' market-leading automated, FAA-approved Scout System with purpose-built capabilities for the oil and gas industry, allowing oil and gas customers to perform frequent inspections of assets, such as pumpjacks, heater treaters, tanks, flare stacks, pipes, pumps, and electrical infrastructure, while simultaneously increasing profitability by reducing operating expenses. Enhanced imaging capabilities will help safeguard the environment with frequent, automated inspections while also accelerating the digitization of physical assets through the use of imaging and artificial intelligence to identify critical infrastructure issues.

In the United States alone, there are over 900,000 oil & gas well pads and over 500,000 miles of pipeline that will require continuous inspection and monitoring. Globally, American Robotics predicts a $22 billion TAM value for the drone-in-a-box (DIB) market within the oil and gas industry. Today's announcement further positions American Robotics as the market-leading autonomous drone-in-a-box solution for the oil and gas segment. Enhanced features and continued business growth will support American Robotics in terms of revenue growth while expanding its competitive differentiation within the commercial drone industry by combining oil and gas specific capabilities with its FAA approval for fully-automated operations beyond visual line of sight.

The high-resolution RGB camera and high-resolution thermal camera will be available to American Robotics customers via the Scout System in Q3 2022. To learn more about American Robotics and its Scout System drone, click here.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented,

software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.comor follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

Derek Reisfield, President and CFO

Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994 x1019

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for American Robotics

Payton St. Lawrence

BIGfish Communications for American Robotics

americanrobotics@bigfishpr.com

617-713-3800

Investor Relations Contact

Cody Cree and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

ONDS@gatewayir.com

SORUCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709131/Ondas-Holdings-American-Robotics-Announces-New-Capabilities-Tailor-Made-for-the-Oil-and-Gas-Industry