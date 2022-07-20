- (PLX AI) - Baker Hughes Q2 operating income USD -25 million.
- • Q2 adjusted operating income USD 376 million vs. estimate USD 413 million
- • Q2 orders USD 5,860 million
- • Q2 revenue USD 5,047 million vs. estimate USD 5,340 million
- • CEO says results were mixed as each product company navigated a different set of challenges ranging from component shortages and supply chain inflation to the suspension of our Russian operations
