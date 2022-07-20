BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 20
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 19 July 2022 were:
114.70p Capital only
115.34p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share Issuance of 750,000 ordinary shares on 20th June 2022, the Company now has 134,356,194 Ordinary Shares in issue.
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
5. On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 19 July 2022 were:
475.52p Capital only
480.53p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 95,000 ordinary shares on 16th February 2022, the Company now has 102,300,411 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 15,628,527 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 19 July 2022 were:
537.06p Capital only (undiluted)
551.91p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
2. Following the Share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 14th June 2022, the Company has 187,968,036 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 5,043,806 which are held in Treasury.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 19 July 2022 were:
606.52p Capital only
615.53p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 20,757 ordinary shares on 14th July 2022, the Company has 102,079,437 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,130,427 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 19 July 2022 were:
210.96p Capital only
211.44p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th April 2021, the Company has 80,229,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,132,261 which are held in treasury.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 19 July 2022 were:
430.31c per share (US cents) - Capital only
442.20c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
357.63p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
367.51p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 which are held in treasury.
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 19 July 2022 were:
195.84p Capital only (undiluted)
200.13p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Following the buyback cancellation of 3,250 ordinary shares on 30th June 2022, the Company has 21,171,914 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,081,532 shares in Treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 19 July 2022 were:
1,540.25p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,563.98p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,561.92p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,585.64p Including current year income and debt at fair value
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,163,731 which are held in Treasury.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 19 July 2022 were:
159.39c Capital only USD (cents)
132.47p Capital only Sterling (pence)
161.84c Including current year income USD (cents)
134.51p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in treasury