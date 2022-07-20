

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $307 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $341 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $342 million or $2.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $1.55 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $307 Mln. vs. $341 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.85 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.93 -Revenue (Q2): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



