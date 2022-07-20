

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is up over 22% at $3.41 Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is up over 18% at $2.54 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is up over 12% at $3.77 MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is up over 11% at $3.85 Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) is up over 9% at $2.44 Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) is up over 9% at $2.33 ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is up over 7% at $3.77 Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) is up over 7% at $2.07 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is up over 6% at $214.20 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is up over 6% at $72.09 Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is up over 5% at $9.50 B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is up over 5% at $3.41



In the Red



Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) is down over 11% at $21.67 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is down over 9% at $22.44 Zentek Ltd. (ZTEK) is down over 7% at $2.18 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) is down over 5% at $19.00 Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) is down over 5% at $3.01







