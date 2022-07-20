Rogue Baron Plc - First Austrian and Swiss sales of Shinju and OTCQB
20 July 2022
ROGUE BARON PLC
("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")
First Austrian and Swiss sales of Shinju
OTCQB
Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirits sector, is pleased to announce that sales of its multi award winning Shinju Japanese whisky (and the new 8-year-old expression) have been made both in Austria and Switzerland. The orders were for 80 cases and 32 cases respectively.
Further to the announcement of 24 June 2021, trading of the Company's shares in the USA Company's Ordinary Shares have now moved from the OTCQB Venture
Market to the Pink Open Market. This is due to a qualified audit opinion having been received on the Company's audited results. The Company is confident that its Ordinary Shares will resume trading on the OTCQB Venture Exchange, post the next audit being completed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement
