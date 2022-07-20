Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hon. Peter MacKay to its Advisory Board effective immediately. SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model.

Mr. MacKay will provide strategic advice and invaluable guidance on government and public services industry practice, infrastructure, economic development and will represent SoLVBL as a catalyst to SoLVBL's growth moving forward.

Mr. MacKay served in the Parliament of Canada for over 18 years as a Member of Parliament and senior Cabinet Minister in high-profile portfolios, including Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of National Defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. Mr. MacKay chaired the Government National Security Committee for almost 10 years and served on numerous inter-parliamentary committees.

Mr. MacKay is currently working with the Halifax law firm, McInnes Cooper LLP and is also a strategic advisor with Deloitte LLP, working domestically and internationally in areas such as aerospace and defence, procurement, infrastructure and justice reform. Mr. MacKay serves on numerous volunteer boards including Special Olympics, Wounded Warriors, Boost Child & Youth Advocacy, the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, and the Canada United States Law Institute. Mr. MacKay earned a B.A. from Acadia University in 1987, and his LL.B. from Dalhousie University in 1990. He is entering his 30th year as a member of the Nova Scotia Barristers Society and is also called to the bar in Ontario.

"I am pleased that Canada has taken a leadership role in the field of cybersecurity in North America and I'm encouraged by the prospects of companies such as SoLVBL," said MacKay. "They will play an important role in Canada's future and as SoLVBL continues to grow, I hope my background, particularly in the field of national security will prove helpful. I look forward to contributing and working with the SoLVBL team to enable them to continue to grow by broadening their outreach in Canada and abroad."

Kaiser Akbar, CEO of SoLVBL, stated "We are very excited to have Hon. Peter MacKay join our Advisory Board. We believe his extensive public policy experience and demonstrated ability to bring people of divergent views together for a common purpose will strengthen our efforts. We also welcome his expertise and international business acumen to help continue to build SoLVBL and its rapid growth opportunities. He is a significant addition to our advisory team and his international affairs expertise will be an unparalleled resource."

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity and data authentication company. The Company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

