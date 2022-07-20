

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $388.3 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $360.2 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $1.78 billion from $1.59 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $388.3 Mln. vs. $360.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.86 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q2): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORTHERN TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de