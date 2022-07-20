Multi-award winning, pure-play customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic today announced that Patrick Reynolds has joined the company as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer. The former Mastercard Senior Vice President will spearhead BlueConic's global marketing organization, positioning the company for its next phase of growth.

A widely respected marketing and technology industry veteran, Reynolds brings a unique mix of experiences in marketing roles for B2B, B2C, agency, data, and martech organizations to BlueConic. Previously, Reynolds was SVP of Data and Services at Mastercard, where he led the worldwide demand generation function. He also served as CMO at SessionM, which was acquired by Mastercard in 2019. Prior to SessionM, Reynolds ran marketing and strategy for digital audio technology company Triton Digital, and held multiple leadership positions with leading international advertising agencies, including Carat, Publicis, and Hill Holliday.

Reynolds' appointment marks a pivotal point in BlueConic's acceleration from start up to scale up following the strategic investment from renowned software investor Vista Equity Partners. Trusted by over 300 companies worldwide, BlueConic transforms the way business teams understand and interact with customers in the privacy-first era. By making unified, actionable, and consented first-party data accessible across systems of customer insight and activation in real time, business teams can deliver timely, personalized cross-channel interactions, and drive positive outcomes from their strategic growth initiatives.

"Patrick brings a hard-to-find trifecta of marketing practitioner bona fides; encyclopedic industry knowledge; and people-first leadership to the role. His curiosity about new ways to solve problems and his highly collaborative approach to building a go-to-market engine stood out to us as both an accelerant for our organization and a highly aligned fit into our culture and company vision," said Cory Munchbach, president and COO of BlueConic. "In many ways, it's felt more like Patrick was away on sabbatical and is coming back after time away rather than joining us for the first time now. We are thrilled to have him at the helm of what was already a world-class marketing organization."

"The immediate challenge we're helping customers face is converting all their first-party data from 'stuff they collect' (at considerable expense) to 'stuff they use' as central building blocks to how they engage their customers and structure their experiences," said Reynolds. "Many profess to have designed a way. Few can deliver. None do so in the People+Platform way BlueConic does. Can't wait to get going."

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-level profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

