Three Leading Digital Media Brands Sign Inaugural Service Contracts with Flagship Data Analytics Platform, TotalSocial(R)

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company"), a digital media technologies company, is pleased to report that three high-profile brands in the media and technology sector have signed inaugural service contracts with its flagship PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), TotalSocial®. These three new accounts provide sales revenue, added client diversification, and opportunities for long term growth by offering annual licensing contracts and access to a full-service suite of social media marketing solutions.

These new clients (and their TotalSocial® service agreements) include:

One of the largest USA based commercial broadcast television networks (who signed a Proof-of-Concept (POC) with TotalSocial® to prove the true value of the client's active audience in terms of offline and online consumer data)

One of the fastest growing media platforms (who signed with TotalSocial® to measure the digital brand impact of major "tentpole" media events)

A cutting-edge film and television production company founded and led by an NBA superstar with four NBA championships, four NBA MVP awards, four NBA Finals MVP awards, three All-Star MVP awards, and two Olympic gold medals (who signed a with TotalSocial® to measure the effectiveness of the title sponsor of one of their most successful streaming television programs)

The digital media and technology sector continues to be a strong client category for DGTL, and its business lines, providing a solid foundation for long-term growth. Inaugural service agreements allow clients to activate and leverage TotalSocial®'s robust data analytics platform to inform, empower and validate sales and marketing strategies and remain agile in the ever-evolving landscape of digital media technology.

"It's an honor to work with global leaders in this category and to continue to be competitive and well-positioned for the advancing world of digital media and technology. These new key accounts recognize a depth of experience and a track record of success with other clients in the diversified global media entertainment and technology sector, all of which revolve around a range of content and audiences and screen formats. Our unique data, patented and award-winning methodologies is valued by our Fortune 500 clients," said Steven M. Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of DGTL Holdings Inc.

"We are thrilled and committed to partner with great brands to provide insightful data and analysis to their storytelling beyond genre, format, and platform. We are confident that these new accounts will convert into long term relationships. This has been a successful formula for growing the TotalSocial® client portfolio. Our clients recognize that our proprietary data on consumer conversations can have enormous impact on their brands in terms of sales, brand equity, and other KPIs. TotalSocial® data reveals hidden patterns, correlations, and other insights when considering prospective license deals," Brown added.

TotalSocial® is a robust social data analytics PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) that specializes in analyzing, measuring and scoring the effectiveness of media spend for Fortune 500 level brands. The TotalSocial® platform empowers brands to find new ways to connect more effectively with targeted consumers. To learn more visit https://www.engagementlabs.com.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is building a portfolio of digital media software subsidiaries. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level digital media technology companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L".

For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its F500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics and distribution-based social management platform.

To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

