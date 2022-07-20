Globality's AI-powered Platform and Marketplace will enable KellyOCG clients to source diverse and talented specialist services faster and more efficiently

KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, andGlobality, the world's first AI-powered digital solution for sourcing services, today announced a partnership to transform KellyOCG's Services Procurement solution so organizations can optimize their services spend and find the right suppliers with increased speed and efficiency.

The new alliance means KellyOCG clients can use Globality's intuitive, user-friendly digital Platform and Marketplace to automate and simplify the sourcing process, allowing business stakeholders to source their service needs quickly and easily for faster results and cost savings of up to 20% per engagement.

By integrating Globality into its process and technology stack, KellyOCG will be better able to support clients' sourcing needs at scale providing increased value by expanding its competitive spend management activities as well as enhancing the user experience.

Partnering with Globality is the latest step in the KellyOCG strategic roadmap to develop alliances with cutting-edge digital solution providers, complementing the investment in its own, industry-leading tech stack Kelly Helix and contributing to its Leader position in the 2021 Everest Group Services Procurement PEAK Matrix.

"Our partnership with Globality reinforces our strategy to integrate leading technology into our solutions to provide greater value for our clients," said KellyOCG President Tammy Browning. "Companies today need to operate with speed and agility when sourcing services that support productivity and innovation while also keeping an eye on the bottom line. The Globality Platform will allow our clients to focus on remaining competitive by connecting them faster to the right suppliers reducing time and costs."

With the billions of dollars of services each Global 2000 company buys increasingly viewed as a critical source of transformational innovation, enterprises are actively seeking ways to reduce costs, gain efficiencies, and improve their bottom line. Globality's Platform is used by Fortune 500 companies including BT and Santander to transform the sourcing of high-value services by automating the demand creation, supplier identification, proposal evaluation and statement of work (SOW) creation process with an intuitive self-serve experience.

"Companies are increasingly utilizing new digital technology to improve the stakeholder experience as they tap into external expertise for their high-value service needs," said Globality Chief Revenue Officer Keith Hausmann. "Our AI advisor, Glo, provides a seamless, consumer-like interface that will enable KellyOCG clients to accurately scope their service needs, and identify and evaluate the right suppliers, quickly and easily, while delivering significant cost, time and labor savings."

About KellyOCG

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered technology company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to revolutionize how companies buy and sell services. Through its AI-powered Platform and marketplace, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding six years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit Globality's website at www.globality.com

