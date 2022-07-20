Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market to hit $3 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the craniomaxillofacial devices industry are Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Aesculap Implants Systems (B Braun Melsungen AG), and Zimmer Biomet.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The craniomaxillofacial devices market value is expected to reach USD 3 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The surge in the demand and preference for minimally invasive surgical operations will propel the market forecasts. The demand is gradually shifting from traditional open surgeries to the use of less invasive techniques for reconstruction surgeries. Surgeons and patients both prefer minimally invasive procedures along with the application of newer technologies, including laser technique to perform procedures that once required extensive surgeries and long recovery time. Factors such as lesser trauma to the soft facial tissues, faster patient recovery, and minimal tissue dissection are favoring the demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries.

Craniomaxillofacial devices market from thoracic fixation system segment is anticipated to witness 8.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This is attributed to the technological advancements and novel product launches by prominent players. For instance, in 2021, Able Medical Devices introduced its Valkyrie Thoracic Fixation System, the premiere single-use radiolucent plating mechanism developed to expand the osteotomy and block the sternum after open heart surgery. The device's proprietary properties enable the implant to be contoured in-situ that helps in minimizing time and enhancing efficiency in the operating room.

Some major findings of the craniomaxillofacial devices market report include:

Increasing prevalence of craniofacial injuries will propel the business expansion.

The surge in the cases of road accidents, assaults, and other traumatic events are estimated to accelerate the industry trends.

Competitors are concentrating on novel product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Browse key industry insights spread across 584 pages with 1149 market data tables & 26 figures & charts from the report, "Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size By Product (MF Plate and Screw Fixation System, Cranial Flap Fixation System, CMF Distraction System, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement System, Thoracic Fixation System, Bone Graft Substitute System), Implant Type (Standard Implants, Customized/Patient-specific Implants), Location (Internal Fixators, External Fixators), Materials (Metals, Bioabsorbable Materials, Ceramics, Polymers), Application (Trauma Reconstruction Surgery {Cranial Surgery, Mid-face Surgery, Mandibular Surgery, Orbital Floor Reconstruction Surgery}, Orthognathic Surgery, Plastic Surgery), Resorbability (Resorbable Fixators, Non- Resorbable Fixators), By Device Type (Reconstruction Surgery Devices, Trauma Surgery Devices), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in detail along with the table of contents:

Customized/patient-specific implants segments is set to cross USD 1 billion by 2030. This is owing to the increased preference for customized implants in craniomaxillofacial surgeries, clinical advantages, and notable advancements in manufacturing technology. Technological advancements have led to the fabrication of CMF implants using 3D modelling software and novel manufacturing technologies. Novel development tools also enable an integrative approach to implant design, incorporating real-time communication among the implant designer and the surgeon.

Craniomaxillofacial devices market from internal fixators segment is projected to exceed USD 2.2 billion by 2030. The use of internal fixation techniques by a surgeon to minimize operative complications by reducing soft-tissue disruption is likely to drive the adoption of internal fixation devices. Furthermore, internal fixation enables shorter hospital stays, allows patients to return to normal functioning, and minimizes the occurrence of non-union & malunion of broken bones.

Plastic surgery segment was valued at USD 298 million in 2021. The increase in the demand and number of plastic surgeries incorporating craniomaxillofacial implants is set to propel the market progression. Plastic craniofacial surgery encompasses the soft tissues of nose, ears, lips, face, & others and the bone components of craniomaxillofacial skeleton including skull, forehead, mandible, etc. These craniomaxillofacial surgeries are often practiced in the pediatric populace owing to their compact surgical anatomy.

China Craniomaxillofacial devices market is predicted to reach USD 213 million by 2030. This is due to the increasing incidence of facial injuries & fractures with rising cases of high-energy trauma events. Notable surge in road traffic collisions, and sports injuries are set to prove catalysts for product adoption in the country. Certain high-energy trauma incidents such as fall injuries, traffic accidents and sports injuries lead to facial fractures that needs craniomaxillofacial surgery for managing the condition. Thus, the substantial increase in the precursors leading to craniomaxillofacial injuries is estimated to fuel the regional market expansion.

Some of the major industry players operating in the craniomaxillofacial devices market include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Aesculap Implants Systems (B Braun Melsungen AG), and Zimmer Biomet.

