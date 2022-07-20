Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.07.2022
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
WKN: A2P7ZC ISIN: SE0014401121 Ticker-Symbol: 52Q 
Frankfurt
20.07.22
09:16 Uhr
0,852 Euro
-0,036
-4,08 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.07.2022 | 14:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice (355/22): New equity right for trading, AegirBio TO 2 (370/22)

Correction refers to Short name, marked in bold below.

At the request of AegirBio AB, AegirBio equity rights 2 will be traded on First
North as from July 20, 2022. 

Security name: AegirBio TO 2
-----------------------------
Short name:   AEGIR TO 2  
-----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018012379 
-----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  262420    
-----------------------------

Terms:  Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during the ten    
      trading days before the 2 January 2023 Maximum issue price 20,40 SEK 
      per share and minimum issue price 0,08 SEK per share.        
     Subscription price shall be rounded to integer öre, whereby 0.5 öre  
      shall be rounded up                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for           
     1 new share in AegirBio B                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip 2023-01-02 - 2023-01-16                        
tion                                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   2023-01-12                              
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 10.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
