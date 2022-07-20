

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Earnings reports from major corporate Netflix will be the highlight on Wednesday. Recently, the streaming major has lost more than one million subscribers.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading lower. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly down.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 68.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 8.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 18.75 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday's session higher. The Dow surged 754.44 points or 2.4 percent to 31,827.05, the Nasdaq soared 353.10 points or 3.1 percent to 11,713.15 and the S&P 500 spiked 105.84 points or 2.8 percent to 3,936.69.



On the economic front, the Existing Home Sales for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 5.395 million, while it was up 5.41 million last year.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were up 3.3 million barrels. Gasoline Inventories were up 5.8 million barrels.



Twenty-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks closed higher on Wednesday. Chinese shares advanced at the closing. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.77 percent to 3,304.72 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 1.11 percent higher at 20,890.22.



Japanese stocks jumped on improved sentiment. The Nikkei average soared 2.67 percent to 27,680.26. The broader Topix index closed 2.29 percent higher at 1,946.44.



Australian markets rose. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 climbed 1.65 percent to 6,759.20, while the broader All Ordinaires index jumped 1.78 percent to settle at 6,975.20.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 19.06 points or 0.31 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 75.65 points or 0.57 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 23.44 points or 0.32 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 16.61 points or 0.15 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.53 percent.







