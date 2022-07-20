Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.07.2022
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
WKN: A2QA4K ISIN: US2641201064 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
19.07.22
22:00 Uhr
13,870 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Duck Creek Technologies Earns a Fresh Set of Accolades for Its Positive Culture and Strong Leadership

Boston, July 20, 2022, "Best Leadership Teams" and "Best CEOs for Diversity" on top of previously being awarded "Best Global Culture" for 2022 by Comparably. These honors were awarded to Duck Creek after the insurtech received high ratings on Comparably by employees who provided anonymous feedback on a variety of workplace culture questions, ranging from work environment to compensation to leadership.

Duck Creek is made up of individuals and teams from geographically, generationally, operationally, and culturally diverse backgrounds. The organization is dedicated to fostering a strong, remote-first corporate culture that is inclusive and focused on people first. Its dedicated Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) concentrate on race, gender, military service, and career level, while recognition and rewards programs motivate employees to support one another in the company's mission "to empower insurers to reimagine the future of insurance." The company's culture and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) practices and programs are a central part of its strategic global vision, with a new Employee Experience Council being established, further indicating Duck Creek's commitment to creating an award-winning workplace culture and environment.

"We are proud to be recognized for cultivating a positive employee experience and culture, championed by our CEO, Mike Jackowski, and leaders across every level, who are committed to diversity and inclusivity," says Amy Bayer, Global Director of DE&I, Engagement and Culture. "Our organization is inherently people-focused, and we keep our employees central to everything we do. I am confident that the time and resources we have dedicated to creating channels that empower our employees to engage in multi-way dialogue and share their backgrounds and perspectives will help continue to drive our culture upward and contribute in meaningful ways to our customers' success."

About Duck Creek Technologies

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedIn and Twitter.


