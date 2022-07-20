Anzeige
Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Reminder to Recruiter.com Shareholders of Upcoming Annual Meeting

Meeting to be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 am ET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting software and on-demand services company, would like to remind its shareholders to vote at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") to be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time ("ET"). Voting at the Annual Meeting is for stockholders of record as of May 31, 2022.

  • The complete Annual Meeting materials and proxy forms are located at https://agm.issuerdirect.com/rcrt. On this web page, you will find complete meeting materials, proxy forms, and instructions on how to join the Annual Meeting online and submit questions. We encourage you to cast votes and lodge questions ahead of the meeting.
  • Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the Annual Meeting.
  • If any shareholder has not received their Annual Meeting package in the mail or via email, please contact the Company at investors@recruiter.com.
  • For any additional information and questions about the Annual Meeting, please contact investors@recruiter.com.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc., Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Press release picture

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

  • LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/
  • LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434
  • Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom
  • Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina
Corporate Communications
investors@recruiter.com

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709047/Reminder-to-Recruitercom-Shareholders-of-Upcoming-Annual-Meeting

