

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) on Wednesday said it signed an alliance with iSTAR Medical SA, a Belgian medtech firm, to further develop and commercialize iSTAR's MINIject, a minimally invasive glaucoma surgical device.



As per the agreement, iSTAR will receive a $60 million in non-dilutive upfront payment. iSTAR will continue to develop and commercialize MINIject until completion of the STAR-V clinical research, a premarket approval study to enable commercialization of the device in the U.S.



In addition, AbbVie will hold the exclusive right to acquire iSTAR and lead subsequent global development and commercialization of the MINIject device.



If AbbVie exercises the right to buy iSTAR, the shareholders of the medtech company would also be eligible to receive extra contingent payments of up to $475 million as a closing payment.



The latest financing will boost the continued development and commercialization of MINIject, including ongoing clinical studies and further enhancements to the technology, among others.



The collaboration is also an opportunity to expand AbbVie's eye care business, building on its glaucoma portfolio which includes drops, sustained release implants, and stent offerings.



In 2021, MINIject obtained Conformité Européenne (CE) marking approval to commercialize it in European countries and launched commercially in select European countries in early 2022.







