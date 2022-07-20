Highmark Interactive Inc.: Highmark Interactive's First Site for its THINK AHEAD Pathways Program Deployed Successfully and On Time with the Emergency Room at Joseph Brant Hospital

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Highmark's THINK AHEAD Pathways Program Goes live in its first of ten Ontario Emergency Room deployments. The program offers physician follow-up and remote monitoring of neurological function to patients who are over age 12 and who have suffered a head injury and are discharged directly from the Emergency Room (ER). It is intended to help address the gaps in follow-up care that can occur post-discharge.

Highmark Interactive Inc. (TSXV:HMRK), a global leader in digital health technologies, is pleased to announced an update of their THINK AHEAD Pathways Program (see press release June 14, 2022) the Highmark program is now live with Joseph Brant Hospital Emergency Room (ER) with a plan to add 14 more ERs by the end of 2023. THINK AHEAD was specifically developed for Canadian ERs for individuals who have experienced a head injury. The roll out of its second and third ER in the broader Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in Phase 1 of the program is expected later this summer/early fall. Phase 2 should continue as planned in November 2022 with an acceleration in deploying THINK AHEAD to an additional 7 Ontario ERs with one ER onboarded every 4-5 weeks.

Highmark's experience in its first deployment with Joseph Brant Hospital has resulted in the implementation of scalable efficiencies that will reduce time to deployment for each ER by 30-40%. Following discharge from the ER, the patient completes Highmark's digital neurological EQ assessment via their smart device prior to their virtual appointment with a physician within a few days of discharge. The physician can immediately review their current symptoms, balance and cognitive status using the Highmark telehealth portal, creating a more efficient clinical session without compromising quality. Highmark's program for early intervention can promote better patient outcomes with minimal administration resources required of the hospital.

According to a study published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation in 2020, 150,000 people will be diagnosed annually with mild head injury in Ontario with the majority seen and diagnosed in Ontario's ERs. The key driver of THINK AHEAD is to minimize the number of people that may fall through the cracks of our overstretched healthcare system after discharge. "We're excited to begin Phase 1 of the Think Ahead program ahead of schedule! Deploying digital technology to help bridge potential gaps in the current healthcare system is Highmark's mission! EQ should lead to improved measurable patient outcomes, which will drive shareholder value and fulfill part of our vision." says Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Co - Founder & CEO.

As per the June 14, 2022 press release, Highmark has developed a program that provides a coordinated transition from ER to community to promote early intervention, without the cost being borne by either the hospital or the patient. Under the THINK AHEAD program, if rehabilitation is required, the cost of Highmark's EQ platform will be undertaken by the treating clinic within the THINK AHEAD network of providers . Highmark continues to expect that Phase 1 deployments will generate annualized recurring revenue of $3 million by fall of 2022 . Phase 1 is anticipated to be an equal mix of SaaS revenue with clinical services. By the end of Q2 of 2023, the rollout schedule targets a total of 10 Ontario ERs generating approximately $10 million in annualized revenue, with 75% expected to be SaaS revenue. Highmark is targeting deployment across 15 ERs by the end of 2023 in Ontario of which almost 85% will be SaaS revenue.

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual clinics, Highmark Interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction and balance. Together, the technology is used in more than 350 health organizations globally.

By unlocking insights, Highmark's platform enables precision medicine and creates a more contemporary model for delivering better outcomes in medical, mental health and rehabilitation services. Learn more: https://www.highmark.tech/

