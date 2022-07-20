Company Praised for Reducing Compliance Risk in the Wake of IR35 and Speeding Time to Hire

Worksome, an enterprise platform helping corporations compliantly hire and manage contract workers, today announced that it was named the 2022 Compliance Solution of the Year by the TIARA Talent Tech Awards.

QUOTE: "Worksome received praise for vastly reducing risk exposure for large employers and removing unnecessary stress for freelancers while enabling them to begin projects faster," stated the TIARA judging panel.

ABOUT TIARA TALENT TECH AWARDS: The TIARA Talent Tech Star Awards shine a spotlight on the best HR and Recruitment technology solutions for employers, recruiters, candidates, and contractors. The campaign highlights the vital role of Talent Tech Stars in improving recruitment and productivity, and the value of their contribution to the UK economy.

This year's TIARA judges bring together an influential group of senior HR and Recruitment industry leaders, investors, and advisors to make a TIARA Talent Tech Star Award a powerful and prestigious endorsement. Each entry is judged in the context of employee excellence, innovation, client service, business growth, and purpose.

ABOUT WORKSOME: Worksome makes managing an external workforce fast and painless with one-click contracts, payments, and billing with total compliance. Worksome's all-in-one solution saves companies time and money and reduces risk making the flexible future of work a reality for both businesses and workers across the globe.

Worksome is trusted by 1,500+ companies worldwide, including Unilever, Novo Nordisk, Pepsi, and Maersk, and is based in Copenhagen, London, and New York.

For more information, visit www.worksome.com.

