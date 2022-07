The "Europe Dog Dewormers Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Veterinary Clinics, Retail/Pet Stores, E-commerce), by Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's dog dewormers market size is expected to reach USD 793.2 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.56% from 2022 to 2030. The rising canine population along with their ownership and growing expenditure on dogs are major factors propelling the market growth. According to data published by N26 GmbH, in October 2020, around USD 15.8 to USD 52.8 (EUR 15-50) per month is spent on dog insurance, depending on their breed.

The European market for dog dewormers is expected to grow notably in the coming years. This can be attributed to the well-established veterinary care infrastructure, a large dog population, and the local presence of key companies. According to the annual report of FEDIAF 2021 (the European Pet Food Industry), the dog population in 2020 was reported to be 90 million in Europe, where countries like Russia, Germany, France, and Italy were estimated to have more than 7 million dogs.

The European market is fairly competitive. Key players are involved in new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other. In April 2022, Elanco, in collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks, launched a new animal healthcare company called BiomEdit. This was opened with the motive of introducing probiotics and engineered microbes in animal health care services.

Europe Dog Dewormers Market Report Highlights

Rising disposable income, growing adoption of pets, and rising pet expenditure are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, a 2020 report by FEDIAF estimated the annual sales of pet food products at about EUR 21.8 billion.

In terms of distribution channel, the veterinary clinics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021 owing to the rising adoption of pet animals.

Germany accounted for the largest revenue share of over 15.0% in 2021 owing to the presence of major market players in the country.

Merck Co., Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Elanco

Ceva

Zoetis

PetIQ, LLC

Sava Healthcare Limited

