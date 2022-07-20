The UK High Court has sided with environmental groups in a judgment that will require the government to re-evaluate its climate strategy for the 2030s and make up for an apparent shortfall that would see it miss the target of lowering carbon emissions by 78% from 1990 levels by 2035.A legal challenge brought by Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth, Good Law Project and Jo Wheatley, against the UK government's secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS), was heard in the Royal Courts of Justice in June, and the judgment in favor of the environmental groups was published ...

