

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM), a health insurance firm, said on Wednesday that it is planning to recruit about 300 seasonal Medicare Enrollment Representatives nationwide to work-from-home.



The executives will respond to inquiries associated with the Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan 2023 with a responsibility to review and process member applications of the plan.



These executives will serve for half of a year or less through the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan open enrollment window, which runs from October 15 to December 7, 2022.







