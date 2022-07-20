Thomas James Homes Receives Coveted Gold Nugget Honors

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Thomas James Homes (TJH), a builder that is transforming America's single-family urban housing market, was recently named a 2022 Gold Nugget Award of Merit winner. The builder earned honors in the "Best Single Family Detached Home - under 1,800 sq. feet" category for a trio of single-family cottages located in Seattle.

Marking its 59th year, the Gold Nugget Awards are lauded as the nation's most competitive and prestigious design competition, recognizing outstanding architectural design and planning excellence and achievement in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, single-family, retail, mixed-use development, and specialty housing categories. This year, the awards competition elicited nearly 600 entries from a global landscape of architecture and design firms and builders spanning more than 60 building categories. The architect for Thomas James Homes' cottages was Dahlin Group, and interior design concepts were developed and finalized by both Anne Wisti and Hiromi Fujiki.

"We're delighted to receive industry recognition given how hard our team has worked to develop unique living spaces for today's discerning homebuyer," said TJH Pacific Northwest Division President Jim Riela. "Receipt of this award proves that our direction has merit not only in the eyes of discerning homebuyers, but those of our industry - both of which serve as valuable touchpoints for our brand." Founded in 2006, Thomas James Homes currently operates and builds in Arizona, Colorado, Northern and Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. The company is defined by its ability to help its customers attain the right home, right where they want it.

"Homebuyers are requesting greater flexibility in their home spaces, with noted additions of more natural light, updated floor plans, construction from sustainable materials, and inclusion of advanced amenities such as smart home devices," continued Riela. "Our cottage properties were created in direct response to growing regional trends in multigenerational living, while also addressing the needs for first-time homebuyers and couples wishing to downsize."

Thomas James Homes' is also committed to developing cottage homes with 4-Star Built Green certification -- to further address the demands of discerning, eco-conscious homebuyers. Each cottage features light-filled two-story plans, open-concept layouts, indoor/outdoor living, elevated finishes, private patios, and close proximity to popular downtown amenities such as restaurants, parks and shops. In Seattle, Thomas James Homes is also developing "pocket community" projects, defined as small clusters of detached single-family homes (eco-friendly cottages) built around a shared common area. This intentional homebuilding approach delivers the privacy of a single-family residence nestled within a close-knit geography. Adding another layer of thoughtful design and keeping sustainability in mind, Thomas James Homes also this year announced a partnership with JackRabbit eBike, through which Thomas James Homes delivers a new, 24-pound micro eBike to every homeowner who purchases a Thomas James Homes cottage.

"Gold Nugget Award winners reflect our industry's best, brightest and most innovative architects, planners and builder/developers," said Judging Chairman and Gold Nugget ceremonies administrator Lisa Parrish. For more information about the Gold Nugget Awards and its recognition of those who improve communities through exceptional design, planning and development, visit the organization's website.

About Thomas James Homes

Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the replacement builder bringing superior design and technology-enabled simplicity to urban single-family homebuilding. Operating in high-demand communities across Northern and Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, and Arizona, TJH offers homebuyers innovative pathways for attaining the right home, right where they want it. To learn how TJH is rewriting the rules of urban homebuilding, please visit TJH.com.

Media Contact: Wendy Agudelo, NewGround Public Relations; wagudelo@newgroundco.com; 978.994.1447

SOURCE: Thomas James Homes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709096/Thomas-James-Homes-Receives-Coveted-Gold-Nugget-Honors