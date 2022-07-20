

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium consumer confidence decreased for the first time in four months in July, though slightly, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence indicator dropped to -13 in July from -11 in the previous month.



The slight fall in July was mainly due to a deterioration of the outlook for the general economic situation, the survey said.



Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months weakened in June, with the corresponding index falling to -37 in July from -31 in June.



The index measuring households' financial situation over the next year rose marginally to -7 from -8. In contrast, the saving expectations index fell from 7 to 6.



Meanwhile, consumers' expectations regarding the job market over the next year showed no variations in July, with the index remaining stable at 12.0.







