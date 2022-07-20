The "UK Home Decor Market (2022-2027) by Products, Price, Distribution Channel, Location, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK's Home Decor Market is estimated to be USD 20.71 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.42 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.18%.
Market Segmentation
- The UK's Home Decor Market is segmented based on Products, Price, Distribution Channel, and Location.
- Products, the market is classified into Hair Care Products, Skin Care Products, Bath and Shower, Oral Care, Cosmetics and Makeup" and Beauty Tools and Accessories.
- Outlook, the market is classified into Vegan, Organic and Inorganic.
- Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores and Online Retail Channels.
- Category, the market is classified into Mass and Premium.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Home Decor Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Consumer Demand in Emerging Countries
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Online Home Decor Products
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Availability of Low-quality Counterfeit Products
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Surging Demand for Trending and Unique Products
4.3.2 Inclination Towards the Adoption of Eco-friendly Products
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Material
5 Market Analysis
6 UK's Home Decor Market, By Products
7 UK's Home Decor Market, By Price
8 UK's Home Decor Market, By Distribution Channel
9 UK's Home Decor Market, By Location
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Conair Corporation
- Dunelm
- The Range
- HomeBase
- DFS Furniture
- Hillarys
- Wayfair
- Graham Green
- House Beautiful
- Preety Little Home
- Habitat
- H&M
