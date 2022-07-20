High temperatures can affect different components of PV systems. Inverters can fail, the efficiency of solar modules can decline, and existing cell damage can become worse. However, investors, planners, and operators can adjust to heat waves in a number of different ways.As heat waves become increasingly frequent, people are starting to ask whether PV systems can cope with such high temperatures. Extremely hot weather can affect different components of PV systems. Inverters can fail, the efficiency of PV modules can decline, and existing cell damage can become worse. High temperatures also require ...

