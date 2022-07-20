

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever Food Solutions (UL) in the U.S. announced Wednesday it is recalling approximately 553 cases of Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix because the product contains milk, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label.



The company noted that persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



The products were produced on January 19, 2022 and distributed nationally to professional food service distributors and operators between March 15, 2022 and July 12, 2022. A limited quantity of products were sold directly to consumers also.



The company said no other Unilever or Knorr products are affected by this recall. To date, the company has not received any reports of consumer complaints or allergic reactions associated with this product.



The company has urged consumers who have purchased the recalled product to not consume it and visit www.knorrfoodsolutionsrecall.com for refunds on providing proof of purchase.







