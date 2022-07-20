

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people dying in the United States due to Covid has increased by 33 percent over the last two weeks, according to the New York Times.



Covid-positive cases rose by 24 percent in the same period.



With 153535 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 89,836,337, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



593 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,024,900.



California reported the most number of cases - 52,468 - while Michigan reported most deaths - 106.



86,861,939 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



2848 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,377,180.



More than 40000 people are currently in American hospitals with the deadly virus, an increase of 19 percent over the last two weeks. More than 4600 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 19 percent rise in a fortnight.







