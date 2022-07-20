The "Global Online Gambling Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The online gambling market is poised to grow by $142.38 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing demand for mobile gambling, increasing betting on e-sports, and reduced stringency in government regulations.
This study identifies the introduction of bitcoin gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the online gambling market growth during the next few years. Also, use of AI in online gambling and emergence of VR as a cure for gambling addiction will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The online gambling market is segmented as below:
By Device
- Desktop
- Mobile
By Product
- Lottery
- Betting
- Casino
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The report on online gambling market covers the following areas:
- Online gambling market sizing
- Online gambling market forecast
- Online gambling market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Device
6 Market Segmentation by Product
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
