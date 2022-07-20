The "Global Online Gambling Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online gambling market is poised to grow by $142.38 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing demand for mobile gambling, increasing betting on e-sports, and reduced stringency in government regulations.

This study identifies the introduction of bitcoin gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the online gambling market growth during the next few years. Also, use of AI in online gambling and emergence of VR as a cure for gambling addiction will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The online gambling market is segmented as below:

By Device

Desktop

Mobile

By Product

Lottery

Betting

Casino

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on online gambling market covers the following areas:

Online gambling market sizing

Online gambling market forecast

Online gambling market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Device

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

888 Holdings Plc

Bet365 Group Ltd.

BetOnline

Betsson AB

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Entain Plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Fortuna Entertainment Group a.s.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

INTRALOT SA

Kindred Group Plc

LeoVegas AB

MGM Resorts International

New York State Gaming Commission

Scientific Games Corp.

Sportech Plc

The Betway Group

The Stars Group Inc.

William Hill Plc

Winamax

