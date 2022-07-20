Elemica's leadership team gains further accolades with another Comparably Award for Best Leadership Teams

ATLANTA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Leadership extends well past the executive team at Elemica," CEO David Muse commented. "Although I'm proud of the strong sense of direction our executive team has brought to this company, I'm more excited about the leadership portrayed by each individual in our organization. From managers to project team leads, our employees have taken up the mantle of what it means to be an 'Elemican' and truly focused on the 'we versus me' mindset of our community. Our leaders foster innovation, amplify diverse voices and are hungry to continue their own growth journey." David Muse also commented, "Our culture at Elemica is founded on the standards of Trust and Respect, Accountability and Ownership, Communication and Collaboration supported by our dedication to Growth and Development of our employees. This award is a tangible recognition that through our intense commitment to culture and consistent management practices, we can continue to deliver record growth and value to our clients."



The Comparably Awards are proffered each year based on employee input. A significant minimum sample of respondents is required to ensure a representative picture of the surveyed organization. During the Comparably assessment, the organization asks more than 50 questions about the respondent's company, measuring nearly 20 core metrics of corporate culture.

"Great companies are driven by strong leaders who bring out the best in their teams," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Elemica's leadership team earns its place on Comparably's list this year based on high ratings directly from their employees -- who consistently applaud management's investment in diversity and inclusion, flexibility, and overall workplace culture excellence."

About Elemica

Elemica is the world's leading digital supply chain network for the global manufacturing sector. The company streamlines your supply chain by connecting mission-critical aspects of your business to a powerful digital network that processes more than $1T in transactions annually. For more information, visit elemica.com.