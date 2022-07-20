The "Somatostatin Analogs Market Intelligence Report Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Somatostatin Analogs Market is projected to reach USD 10,060.51 million by 2027 from USD 5,608.29 million in 2021, at a CAGR 10.22% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Somatostatin Analogs Market size was estimated at USD 1,721.50 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,902.95 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.38% to reach USD 3,115.11 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Somatostatin Analogs Market size was estimated at USD 1,455.58 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,607.02 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.34% to reach USD 2,627.54 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East Africa Somatostatin Analogs Market size was estimated at USD 2,431.20 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,662.07 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.04% to reach USD 4,317.85 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation Coverage:

The report on somatostatin analogs identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

This research report categorizes the somatostatin analogs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type:

Lanreotide

Octreotide

Pasireotide

Application:

Acromegaly

Neuroendocrine Tumors

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

Amryt Pharma plc

Camurus AB

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CVS Health Corporation

Dauntless Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

Hybio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ipsen Pharma

Merck KGaA

Midatech Pharma PLC

Novartis International AG

Peptron, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Recordati Rare Diseases, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teijin Limited

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viatris Inc.

