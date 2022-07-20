Transparency Market Research: Citronellol Market to Expand at CAGR of 3.8% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Citronellol has been deemed safe to use as a direct food additive by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), resulting in increasing demand from the food and beverage industry

Growing importance of grooming and personal hygiene amongst men and women alike is likely to drive the global citronellol market in the years to come

WILMINGTON, Del., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, the global citronellol market is expected to reach value of US$ 146.8 Mn by 2030. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. Due to multiple advantages of citronellol oil and rising use of citronellol for the production of fabric care, personal care, and home care, the demand for the product is likely to rise. Besides, rising demand for flavor, freshness, and citrus elements in fragrance goods is likely to drive the demand for citronellol in the forthcoming years. Citronellol's flowery, fresh, and citrus notes make it a desirable component in a variety of goods. Citronellol is rapidly being utilized in the food & beverage industry, despite the fact that demand for it is considerably stronger in home care, fabric care, and personal care industries.

One of the important factors projected to boost the global citronellol market during the forecast period is the rising popularity of aromatherapy, especially for the treatment of asthma. Research and development activities, as well as FDA's authorization of citronellol products, are expected to propel the citronellol market during the forecast period.

Mosquito-borne illnesses such as filariasis, yellow fever, malaria, dengue fever, and chikungunya have been among the most common causes of morbidity and mortality in both people and pets for generations. Citronellol has grown in popularity in the recent years, as researchers and scientists have been more interested in utilizing the advantages and medical worth of various aromatic plants for their medicinal uses. In the next few years, this tendency is projected to gain steam. Plant-based essential oils are being used as adjuvants in cosmetic, pharmacological, biomedical, agricultural, and veterinary applications as a result of research. In addition, essential oils are gaining traction in the scientific community as a viable therapy option for a variety of ailments.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=80093

Key Findings of Market Report

Demand for natural insect repellents, such as citronellol oil, as a substitute for synthetic repellents is increasing, which is projected to boost the expansion of the global market in the forthcoming years. Citronellol oil has consistently demonstrated outstanding effectiveness against mosquitoes, as a result of which demand for citronellol oil is on the rise. Due to its low toxic effects, great customer satisfaction, and effectiveness, citronellol essential oil is also approved as an insect repellent in numerous parts of the world.

One of the key factors estimated to drive sales opportunities in the citronellol market is the growing demand for plant-used and natural cosmetics & personal care items, which is expected to continue in the years to come. Citronellol is utilized more to enhance the fragrance of cosmetics and skincare items. In addition, unlike other essential oils, this oil does not irritate the skin and comes with low permeability, making it an excellent component for enhancing the fragrances of a variety of goods, such as lotions, shaving creams, shampoos, and creams.

The 85 % to 87 % segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, from 2020 and 2030. Citronellol with purity levels of 85% to 87% is generally utilized in the manufacture of perfumery and personal care items, where cost is a key consideration. As a result, citronellol of this purity is frequently interchanged with citronellol of higher than 94% purity.

Growing demand for natural and plant-based goods and increase in awareness of citronellol's multiple advantages are expected to drive market growth. Besides, expanding usage of citronellol as a fragrance enhancer in the production of home care products, skincare products, and fragrances is likely to drive product demand.

Increase in population and rise in disposable income are two significant factors likely to bolster the demand for fragrance products

Ask for Special Discount on Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=80093

Global Citronellol Market: Growth Drivers

In 2019, the citronellol market was dominated by the segment with purity more than 94%. Over the next few years, the market is likely to be fueled by an increase in demand for citronellol with a purity of more than 94 % in taste and fragrance applications.

Cosmetics and personal care segments in the Europe market are expected to grow in the near future as a consequence of increasing investments from outside the EU and growing research & development activities. Citronellol, which is a cosmetic component, is expected to benefit from this. As such, the citronellol market is expected to grow in the near future.

Request a Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=80093

Global Citronellol Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Capot Chemical Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Baihua Flavours and Fragrances Co., Ltd.

Emerald Performance Materials

Crescent Fragrances Pvt. Ltd

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=80093

Global Citronellol Market: Segmentation

Purity

More than 94%

Between 85% and 87%,

Less than Equal to 85%

Application

Flavor & Fragrance

Personal Care

Fabric Care

Home Care

Others

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market - Butyric Acid Derivatives Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a butyric acid derivatives market share of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031

Naphthenic Base Oil Market - Naphthenic Base Oil Market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a naphthenic base oil market share of US$ 3.6 Bn by 2031

Silicone Rubber Market - Silicone Rubber Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a silicone rubber market share of US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031

Soft Magnetic Composite Market - Soft Magnetic Composite Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a soft magnetic composite market share of US$ 9.8 Bn by 2031

Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market - Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes market share of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2031

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market - U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a U.S. antimicrobial plastics market share of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031

Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions (Aqueous and Solvent) Market - Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions (Aqueous and Solvent) Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a polyurethane (pu) dispersions (aqueous and solvent) market share of 779.3 Kilo Tons by 2031

EVA Resins & Films Market - EVA Resins & Films Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a EVA resins & films market share of US$ 7.4 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg