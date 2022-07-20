Accelerated growth in 2 nd quarter: +12.4%

Increase in SaaS revenue: +8.6%

IFRS Revenue Unaudited data in M€ 2021 2022 Variation 1st quarter 44.6 45.7 +2.4% 2nd quarter 37.0 41.5 +12.4% 1st semester 81.6 87.3 +6.9%

Business Steadily Moving Forward

Prodware generated revenues of €87.3 million in the first half of 2022 compared to €81.6 million in the first half of 2021, showing a steady increase of 6.9%. In an international economic environment unconducive to investment, the Group managed to boost its growth path in the second quarter with a 12.4% increase in business.

Revenues from the Group's in-house development continued to grow, rising by 8.2% to €30.2 million accounting for 34.6% of total revenues, remaining virtually unchanged compared with the same period last year. The Integration/Services business was up 4.7% reaching €33.1 million.

SaaS revenues grew by 8.6% to €23.9 million representing 27.4% of total revenue.

In terms of geography, the French-speaking markets showed good momentum, generating €43.3 million in revenue, up by 11.6% over the period. International sales accounted for a little over half of the group's total sales reaching €43.9 million, showing a 2.7% increase. The strongest growth curves can be seen in Germany and Spain with increases in sales of 14.9% and 5.8% respectively.

Outlook

Prodware will continue to pursue its strategy as a Digital Transformation enabler supporting businesses in their digital transformation journey, by promoting and providing a SaaS-based/high added-value services model with notably its Business Consulting practice and Managed Services. This is a resilience-based strategy that, in this context of economic uncertainty, ensures a significant portion of recurring revenue.

Next publication: First half 2022 results and revenue of 3rd quarter 2022: October 19th, 2022 after market close.

About Prodware

With 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we're implementing the most ambitious cloud strategies, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation.

Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance, and business service industries.

The Prodware Group includes more than 1 065 employees across 12 countries. It generated 165.5 M€ in revenue in 2021. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI (innovation funds) and SME PEA (equity savings plan). For more information: www.prodware-group.com

