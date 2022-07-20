Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) to Kepler Capital Markets, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2022

Number of shares: 32,721

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 98,519.91

During the first half of 2022, a total of:

Buy side 80,014 shares 443,321.21 429 transactions Sell side 87,109 shares 476,728.77 331 transactions

The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2021 on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 39,816

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 65,112.35

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

Number of shares: 15,026

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 300,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity. The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on three proprietary technology platforms:

1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell Islets, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation with a first application in pancreatic cells transplantation for patients with "brittle" diabetes.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families.

Based in Lyon, the company has 115 employees. Adocia is listed on the EuronextTM Paris market (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

