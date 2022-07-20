- (PLX AI) - ASM International Q2 orders EUR 942.7 million.
- • Q2 revenue EUR 559.5 million vs. estimate EUR 557 million
- • Q2 gross margin 47.5% vs. estimate 48.3%
|18:10
|ASM International Q2 Operating Result EUR 147.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 161 Million
|18:05
|ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
Almere, The Netherlands July 20, 2022, 6 p.m. CET ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its second quarter 2022 operating results (unaudited).
Record high orders and revenue...
Record high orders and revenue...
|ASM International To Buy All Outstanding Shares Of LPE S.p.A.
|ASM International NV: ASM ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE LPE, ENTERING HIGH-GROWTH SILICON CARBIDE EPITAXY EQUIPMENT BUSINESS
|Almere, The NetherlandsJuly 18, 2022, 8.00 a.m. CET
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announced that it reached an agreement under which ASM will acquire all outstanding shares...
|ASM International NV: ASM International launches TENZA ALD for silicon oxide gap-fill and liners
Almere, The NetherlandsJuly 13, 2022, 5.45 p.m. CET
New process technology addresses 300mm advanced memory and logic/foundry applications with best film quality, highest productivity and lowest...
