Invibes Advertising NV: Sustained organic growth of +50% in H1 2022

London, July 20, 2022 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, recorded revenues of EUR13.1m in the first half of 2022, with sustained organic growth of 50% compared to the first half of 2021.

Breakdown of consolidated turnover

Unaudited consolidated H1 2022 H1 2021 ? data, in KEUR Existing countries ^(1) 9 978 7 061 +41 % Scale-up ^(2) 2 926 1 633 +79 % New countries (start-ups) ^(3) 196 20 x10 TOTAL 1^ST HALF 13 100 8 714 +50 %

(1) France, Spain, Switzerland and ML2GROW

(2) Germany, UK, Italy and Belgium

(3) Sweden, Norway, Denmark, South Africa, Netherlands, UAE, Poland and Czech Republic

This strong organic growth is even more notable as it builds up on an exceptional performance in the first half of 2021.

All existing countries (France, Spain, Switzerland and ML2Grow) as well as those in the scale-up phase (Germany, UK, Italy, Belgium) contributed to this performance in the first half of the year.

To support this strong momentum, Invibes Advertising has continued to invest over this period in order to increase its salesforce in all these countries. In addition, the 6 countries opened in 2021 that are currently in the 'start-up' phase, are gaining momentum, with established operational teams that have been further strengthened by new talent during these first six months, enabling them to rapidly and significantly contribute to the Group's overall growth.

Finally, the international expansion on which the company's development has been built since its inception continues in 2022 with the recently announced opening of two offices in Central and Eastern Europe (Warsaw in Poland and Prague in the Czech Republic).

This very sustained growth rate that the Group is recording half-year after half-year could be temporarily slowed by the current macro-economic environment if it deteriorates further in the coming months. Nevertheless, Invibes Advertising's management remains confident as the Group's development is based on solid fundamentals such as the continued digitisation of the advertising market, the increase in its international activities and its capacity to adapt to market changes. These factors have already enabled the Group to demonstrate resilience in difficult environments in the past.

Next publication: half-yearly results, 7 September 2022, after closing of trade

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are based on an in-feed format, integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimised for delivery on a closed network of media groups, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levi's, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

