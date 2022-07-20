DJ O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 8.5 MILLION

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 8.5 MILLION 20-Jul-2022 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

20 July 2022

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the "Group"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, today announces that the Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of EUR 8.5 million for the period from January 1 to June 21, 2022.

All materials published by the Group are available at www.okeygroup.lu.

The Board of Directors of O'KEY Group S.A. has approved the payment of an interim dividend totalling EUR 8,500,047.66, or EUR 0.03159 per ordinary Share.

The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders on record on August 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central European Time. The Group will pay the interim dividend no later than August 19, 2022.

Bank of New York Mellon, the Group's depositary bank, will announce the record and payment dates for GDR holders in due course.

For further information, please contact:

For investors Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 31 March 2022, the Group operated 232 stores across Russia (75 hypermarkets and 157 discounters) with the total selling space of 619,068 square meters. The Company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has seven e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The Group employs more than 20,000 people.

In 2021, Group's revenue amounted to RUB 187.1 billion, while EBITDA reached RUB 15.5 billion.

The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%, GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

